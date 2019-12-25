Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
LORI A. (CZYZEWSKI) HABERSTROH

HABERSTROH LORI A. (CZYZEWSKI)

Age 40 of Mt. Lebanon on Monday, December 23, 2019. Loving mother of Madison Baker and Mia Lugaila and step-mother of Alexia and Alauna Haberstroh. Beloved daughter of Andrew J. Czyzewski, Sr. and Sharon (Hoskowicz) Czyzewski. Dear sister of Andrew J. (Carri) Czyzewski, Jr. Aunt of Jackson and Casey Czyzewski. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends including those with MBC. Lori was a RN at the University of Pittsburgh as a clinical research coordinator at Children's Hospital. She was also involved in fundraising for Metavivor. Family and Friends welcome Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220, (412-563-2800) where a Funeral Service will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Metavivor at pghmets.org. (Metistatic Breast Cancer Research). www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019
