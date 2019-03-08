DEROBIO LORI ANN (SOHYDA)

On Monday, March 4, 2019, Lori passed away unexpectedly at the age of 42. Lori was born on November 6, 1976 in Washington, PA, to Harry and Joyce (Davis) Sohyda. She graduated from Canon McMillan High School in 1994 and worked in the mortgage departments for WesBanco and Fidelity Banks. On September 9, 1999, she married Tony DeRobio and had two sons, Jacob and Julian; stepchildren, Ashley and Tony. Lori loved life and was kind and a compassionate soul. She cared for everyone with whom she came in contact. She especially cared about her family and her children. She had an infectious smile and was always trying to make those around her happy. Even in death, Lori helped others through organ donation. Lori was preceded in death by her father, Harry. She is survived by her husband, Tony, her children, her mother, and her brothers, Nicholas (Erin) Sohyda of Mt Lebanon and Timothy (Tracy) Sohyda of Bethel Park and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will be received at the VLADIMIR S. COBRA FUNERAL HOME., 300 East Main St., Carnegie on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. with a Parastas at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 12:00 p.m. at Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church, on Mansfield Blvd in Carnegie, where Lori was a member. Interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations may be made to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15224.