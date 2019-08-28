Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Briens
3724 California at Cooper Aves.
N.S., PA
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Briens
3724 California at Cooper Aves.
N.S., PA
LORI J. (BABEO) SCHILLINGER


1963 - 2019
LORI J. (BABEO) SCHILLINGER Obituary
SCHILLINGER LORI J. (BABEO)

Of Ross Twp., formerly of East Pittsburgh, age 56, passed away on August 26, 2019. Born the daughter of the late John Babeo and the late Chelsea (the late Wayne "Bubbsie") Johnston. Beloved wife of Jim Schillinger of Ross Twp. Loving mother of Dani (Kendall Kelly) Schillinger of N. Versailles. Cherished sister of Cheryl Babeo, Donna (Ronnie) Burris, Vicki Johnson, Karen Babeo, and Tony Pearce. Sister-in-law of Susie (Dan) Smith, Tom Schillinger, and Lori Kelley. Also survived by multiple aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Lori was a 1981 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. She worked as an administrative assistant for Duquesne Light and most recently worked for Westinghouse. Lori was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams and will be remembered by many as a "Devoted Cricker." She was also devoted to her "fur-babies" Tyler and Lacie, and her "fur-grandbabies" Haus and Gus. Friends welcome Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Additional viewing will be Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'Briens, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. Memorial Contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
