Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Vernon Community Presbyterian Church
LORI LYN (MARCO) FOX


1964 - 2019
LORI LYN (MARCO) FOX Obituary
FOX LORI LYN (MARCO)

Age 54, of Elizabeth Township, passed away July 30, 2019 at home with her family at her side. Beloved wife of 32 years to William H. Fox, Jr.; loving mother of William H. Fox, III, and Wesley S. Fox; cherished daughter of William and Belva Marco; and daughter-in-law of William and Betty Fox; sister of Amy (James) Prestifilippo  and sister-in-law of Bonnie (Robert) Brock; aunt of Christopher  and Erica Prechtl, Matthew and Elizabeth Brock. Friends will be received on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. and Sunday,  1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, PA 15120 412-461-6394. Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Mt. Vernon Community Presbyterian Church (Everyone Please Meet at Church). In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that Memorial contributions be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN)http://support.pancan.org/site/TR/DIY/DIYTeamraisers? px=2910782&pg=personal&fr_id=1081. For a more personalized story of Lori's life, please visit georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
