MOLINARO LORI
Age 56, of Bethel Park, formerly of Brookline, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020. Lori and Trevor have been lifelong partners through thick and thin. They finish each others sentences and have been absolutely amazing individuals, as well as being together. Through this three year journey, everyone has grown even closer, alongside with parents, Lou and Jan Molinaro; brother, Lou, Jr., Mark (Jennifer) and her four nephews who she never missed beat on, Matthew, Michael, Dominic and Anthony. Lori will be immensely missed by her extended family, Trevor's parents, the late (Allen), Caroline, sisters, Debby (John) and Tammy (Tom). In a conversation once, Trevor, Lori, Lou and Jan were told from Dr. Paniti Sukumvanich, who is associated with Magee Womens Hospital, that it will be a long country road with lots of bumps and turns in it. Lori has and now, come to a peaceful ending of that road, as we all wished for. In addition to all the immediate and extended family, Lori has always had a special part in her heart for all of her pet family, including Sebastian, Winston, Maxwell and Bailey. One other thing to mention is that Lori absolutely loved taking pictures, of anything and everything. This includes family, friends, the outdoors, and everything in between. It was always a pleasure to sit with her and just view everything. Over the years, we've framed some, texted some and Lori even made one into a puzzle that her dad put together and is hanging on the wall of her parents' house. At the family's request, services are private. Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020