William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
LORRAINE A. LEONE

LORRAINE A. LEONE Obituary
LEONE LORRAINE A.

Age 91, of Penn Hills, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Beloved mother of Kenneth (Janis) Iarrusso, Donna Allman and Dennis (Kathy) Iarrusso; grandmother of four; great-grandmother of eight; sister of Yolanda and Albert Leone; also survived by nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the . Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at Noon

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
