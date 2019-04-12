MAYGER LORRAINE A. (HACKETT)

Of Forest Hills, age 63, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Mayger; loving mother of Michael (Katie) Mayger of Monroeville, and Caroline (David) Fleming of West Mifflin; cherished grandmother of Joey Fleming, Saige and Caiden Mayger; sister of Bernard (Theresa) Hackett, Jr. of North Braddock, Denis Hackett of Forest Hills and the late Eileen Fulmer; also survived my nieces, nephews and cousins. Lorraine was a loving and supportive mother who would do anything for the ones she loved. She adored spending time with her family and grandchildren. Lorraine was dedicated to her career going out of her way for her patients. She was loved by the staff and patients of Community Family Practice for over 20 years. Friends welcome Monday 2-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held at 8 p.m. Lorraine will be laid to rest in Braddock Cemetery.