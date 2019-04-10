ANGEL LORRAINE

On Thursday, April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman Angel; beloved mother of Jay (Margaret) Angel and the late Shelley Gast; beloved grandmother of five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. After relocating from Orlando nine years ago, she was a happy resident of Riverview Towers. She was lovingly cared for at Charles Morris Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at the end of her life. She was an enthusiastic volunteer at Congregation Poale Zedeck office for many years and an active participant at the Jewish Community Center senior meals program. Burial was on Friday, April 5 in Orlando, next to her husband and daughter. The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Pat Wisniewski for her exceptional love and caring. Contributions may be made to Congregation Poale Zedeck, the Pittsburgh Kollel or the Jewish Association on Aging. May her memory be for a blessing. Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville.

