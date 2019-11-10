|
LIPPERT LORRAINE C.
Age 91 of Ross Twp., died peacefully after suffering a series of strokes beginning in August, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Kenneth E. Lippert (01/13/16). Loving mother of Kathryn Wikowski, Sue-Ellen (Scott) Beatty and Kenn (Roberta) Lippert; grandmother of Michael Beatty and the late Kristen Beatty, Joshua (Kristen) Lippert and Melanie Lippert; sister of Eileen Thomas of Massachusetts. No visitation. Burial services private. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Lorraine was a loving, giving person of strong faith whose life revolved around her family and music. She was happiest when helping others, especially preparing her delicious meals. She began playing the violin at age 9 and it opened up a wonderful musical world that carried through her entire life. In addition to the violin, Lorraine played the piano, and was a church organist for 50 years. She was a founding member of the Pittsburgh Philharmonic Orchestra in the North Hills, playing 1st Chair Violin. At North Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church, she established and directed the Hand Bell Choir for many years. At age 83, Lorraine retired from the Orchestra and finally the violin went silent. Our family was truly blessed to have Lorraine as our Mother. She was The Best. The Lippert Family respectfully suggests donations to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., WEST VIEW. Condolences can be expressed at
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019