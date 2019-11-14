|
LIPPERT LORRAINE C.
Age 91, of Ross Twp., died peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019, after suffering a series of strokes which began in August. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Kenneth E. Lippert (January 13, 2016). Loving mother of Kathryn Wikowski, Sue-Ellen (Scott) Beatty and Kenn (Roberta) Lippert. Grandmother of Michael Beatty and the late Kristen Beatty, Joshua (Kristen) Lippert and Melanie Lippert. Sister of Eileen Thomas of Massachusetts. No visitation. Burial services private. A Memorial Service is planned for the spring of 2020. Lorraine was a loving, giving person of strong faith whose life revolved around her family and music. She was happiest when helping others, especially preparing her delicious meals. She began playing the violin at age nine and it opened up a wonderful musical world that carried throughout her entire life. In addition to the violin, Lorraine played the piano, and was a church organist for 50 years. She and her husband, Ken were very active and hard-working members of the original Mellwood Presbyterian Church which then evolved into North Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Lorraine also established and directed the Hand Bell Choir at the Church for many years. She was a founding member of the Pittsburgh Philharmonic Orchestra in the North Hills, playing 1st Chair Violin. At age 83, Lorraine retired from the Orchestra and the violin finally fell silent. Our family was truly blessed to have Lorraine as our Mother. She was The Best. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., West View. Condolences can be expressed at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019