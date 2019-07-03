Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wm. Slater & Sons, Inc.
301 Virginia Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. Slater & Sons, Inc.
301 Virginia Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
Grandview Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LORRAINE PROKOPEC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORRAINE C. PROKOPEC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORRAINE C. PROKOPEC Obituary
PROKOPEC LORRAINE C.

Age 84, of the Allentown Section of Pittsburgh, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George; dear mother of the late Reneé S. Atkinson, Esq.; loving grandmother of Kristy (Steven) Mullen; sister of the late Catherine Alexion, Marie Reber, Alma Pawloski, Dolores Parker, Mildred, Gilbert, Lawrence and Cyril Schneider; also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Lorraine was an avid traveler, die hard Pittsburgh sports fan, lifetime animal advocate, and loved spending time with her family and friends. Friends welcome Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Mount Church, Saturday, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to D.E.L.T.A. Rescue, PO Box 9, Glendale, CA 91209. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now