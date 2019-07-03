|
PROKOPEC LORRAINE C.
Age 84, of the Allentown Section of Pittsburgh, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George; dear mother of the late Reneé S. Atkinson, Esq.; loving grandmother of Kristy (Steven) Mullen; sister of the late Catherine Alexion, Marie Reber, Alma Pawloski, Dolores Parker, Mildred, Gilbert, Lawrence and Cyril Schneider; also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Lorraine was an avid traveler, die hard Pittsburgh sports fan, lifetime animal advocate, and loved spending time with her family and friends. Friends welcome Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Mount Church, Saturday, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to D.E.L.T.A. Rescue, PO Box 9, Glendale, CA 91209. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019