CARTISSER LORRAINE (DENNISTON)

Age 85, of Wilcox, AZ, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Tuscon Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Joseph and Margaret Maurice Denniston, born in Pittsburgh on March 10, 1934. Lorraine is survived by her sister, Colleen Rimmel of Pittisburgh; her brother, Thomas and wife, Marilyn Denniston of Fairmont, WV; her sister-in-law, Judy and husband, Jimmy Asher of Naples, FL. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband, Vic Cartisser and brother-in-law, George H. (Bud) Rimmel. Lorraine graduated from Brentwood High School, Class of 1952. She was a gemologist and worked for a number of years in Pittsburgh for Hardy & Hayes, Bailey, Banks & Biddlle, J. C. Keppie Diamond Importing and others. Lorraine was a fun-loving person with a great sense of humor and a lover of jazz music. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. A memorial blessing service will be held in the funeral home Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.