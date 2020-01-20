|
|
DeZORT LORRAINE
Age 77, of Oakmont, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born in Pittsburgh on June 18, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Helen Sakowitz. Beloved wife for 58 years of Jim W. DeZort, Sr.; loving mother of Jim W. (Kim Chalmers) DeZort, Jr. of Fawn Township, Tim (Karen) DeZort of Oakmont, Michael (Melonie) DeZort of Sarver, and Cindy (Mark) Salvas of Plum; mother-in-law of Christine DeZort; grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of four. She is also survived by her two four legged friends, Buddy and Molly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Ronald Sakowitz. Lorraine was a member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. She enjoyed poker, playing in the River Rats poker league. Lorraine enjoyed her dogs and her family, and her favorite saying was, "Oh, what the hell." Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, St. Irenaeus Catholic Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020