COREY LORRAINE E.
Peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, of Scott Township. Beloved wife for 49 years to the late Conrad J. Corey; loving mother of Dana Lynn Corey and Russell (Christina) Corey; grandmother of Alexis Pickle; sister of Raymond Terhorst, Eileen Arensberg and preceded in death by her twin sister, Laverne Johns. She will also be missed by her faithful cat companion, Sammy. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER, (412-221-3800). No visitation, services and interment held privately. Please add or view tributes at beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 11, 2019