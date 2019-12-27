Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
Morningside, PA
View Map
LORRAINE E. HURSEN

LORRAINE E. HURSEN Obituary
HURSEN LORRAINE E.

Age 85, of Shaler Twp., on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, Lorraine was the beloved wife of David A. Hursen; mother of Joseph Hursen (Antonette) of South Fayette, Stephen Hursen of Penn Hills, Richard Hursen of Shaler Twp.; daughter of the late Simon and Lucy Stupar; sister of the late Peter, John, Joseph, and Theresa; grandmother of Danielle Hursen, Erika Hursen; also survived by two great-grandchildren. Celebrate Lorraine's life with her family on Friday from 2-4 p.m. 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Church, Morningside. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
