|
|
HURSEN LORRAINE E.
Age 85, of Shaler Twp., on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, Lorraine was the beloved wife of David A. Hursen; mother of Joseph Hursen (Antonette) of South Fayette, Stephen Hursen of Penn Hills, Richard Hursen of Shaler Twp.; daughter of the late Simon and Lucy Stupar; sister of the late Peter, John, Joseph, and Theresa; grandmother of Danielle Hursen, Erika Hursen; also survived by two great-grandchildren. Celebrate Lorraine's life with her family on Friday from 2-4 p.m. 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Church, Morningside. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019