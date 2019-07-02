GOFFORT LORRAINE (KOWALSKI)

Age 89, died peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Peroni's Personal Care Home. She had resided in Pittsburgh most of her life, having lived the last seven years at her home near Smock. Lorraine was employed for many years at Atlantic Richfield. She was a member of St. Mary's Nativity Church in Uniontown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary (Held) Kowalski and her brother, Thomas Kowalski. Her husband of 51 years, William Goffort and her sister-in-law, Marie Bake. She is survived by her niece, Tina Emerick; her nephews, Gil, Gary, Glenn and Gordon Bake; also left to cherish her memory are her dear friends, Mary and Him Meissing, Rich Smith and Dottie Omalley; her Godchild, John Meissing; her very kind neighbors, Bryan, Andrea and Loghan Muha; and many friends from Lincoln Place and Fred and Patricia Yoder and Family. Friends will be received at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Prayers of Transfer will be said on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m., at St. Mary's (Nativity) Church in Uniontown. Interment to follow at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth, PA. The Parish Wake Service led by the Lazarus Ministry will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. A very special thank you to Peroni's Personal Care Home for their excellent, loving care for the last nine month's of Lorraine's life. Also a thank you to Amedysis for their compassion in providing comfort to Lorraine in her last days. Tributes welcome at www.Hakyfuneralhome.com.