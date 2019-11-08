Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Age 60, of North Versailles, died Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born April 6, 1959 in Braddock, a daughter of the late Francis Lund and Blanche Agnes (Egan) Kuhns.  Lori was an employee of Burger King and a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. She was active with Turtle Creek Valley Community Services for many years. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Palmer and brothers, David Kuhns and Richard Kuhns; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, where a Blessing service will held Monday. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to TCV Community Services, 1800 West Street, Homestead, PA 15120. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
