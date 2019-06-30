Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church
LORRAINE L. SOLAK


1926 - 2019
LORRAINE L. SOLAK
SOLAK LORRAINE L.

Age 92, of Pleasant Hills, PA, formerly of Dalton, MA, entered the Eternal Gates of Glory to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, June 22, 2019. She was the treasured wife of the late Joseph Solak. She was also preceded in death by sons, David J. Solak and Dean R. Solak. Lorraine is survived by her son, Jay A. (Joan) Solak; her daughter, Kim S. (Eric) Meyer; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Her joy was serving the Lord and others. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 2-9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church. Everyone please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church, 199 Old Clairton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
