MCCARTAN LORRAINE LORETTA (GORDON)

Age 86, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of Rostraver Twp, died Monday, March 11, 2019. Born in Bloomfield on January 4, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Loretta (Huber) Gordon. Lorraine was a member of the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver. She truly loved being with her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel G. McCartan; sons, Arthur McCartan, Daniel McCartan and Sean (Jan) McCartan; grandchildren, Danielle, Rachel, Bethany, Molly and Kaitlyn; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Maryann Gordon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her baby daughter, Colleen Ann McCartan; brothers, John, Robert and Raymond Gordon; sisters, Betty Olwell, Dolores Bradley and Norma Condrin. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934) www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Anne with Rev. Vincent J. Gigliotti presiding. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The www.alz.org/pa/ The family would like to thank Arden Courts Manor and Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.