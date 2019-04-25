ANDRZEJWSKI LORRAINE M. (KECKS)

Age 86, of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved wife for 58 years of the late Joseph F. Andrzejwski; mother of Sandy (Larry) Thor and the late Cindy Andrzejwski; grandmother of Lauren (Brian Kunst) Thor, Caytlin (Joe) Angelo, Sarah (Colin) Thor, and Shelby Thor; sister of Barbara Loebig; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Where a service will be held on Saturday at 12 noon. Lorraine loved to crochet and was very proud of her daughter and her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please offer condolences at:

www.schellhaasfh.com