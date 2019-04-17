CHUBA LORRAINE M.

Age 86, of West Homestead, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Edward A. Chuba; mother of Edward J. (Nancy) Chuba of West Homestead and Mary Jo (Scott) Wucher of Upper St. Clair; grandmother of Andrew and Raymond Chuba and Chase Wucher; sister of Joan Gurgac. Those who knew and loved Lorraine know that she was a kind and wonderful listener, an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially for her Pirates. She most enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandsons. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Manorcare Whitehall for the loving care and for making her a part of their family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 21, 6-9 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Monday, April 22, 10 a.m,, in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at:

