GAYE LORRAINE M. (BURGMAN)
Passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, in her home in Plum at the age of 57. Lorraine is survived by her children Robert, Jr., Sarah (Matt) Culp, and Timothy Gaye; her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Brianna, Garrett, Robert III, Amaya, Isabella, Helana, Giuliana, Madison, and the late Kendra; her parents Regis and Barbara (Winkler) Burgman; her siblings Jeffrey, Linda, Daniel (Sally), Carleen (Gene), Gregory (Gary), Barbara (Jerry), Andrew (Cristie); 15 nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and nephews. Lorraine is also survived by parents-in-law, Chester and Carol Gaye and the entire Gaye Family whom she loved dearly along with the man she loved till the very end, Robert C. Gaye, Sr. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, (412) 372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the St. Regis Church, Trafford. Burial will be private. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020