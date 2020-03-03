Home

Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home, P.C. - Glenshaw
2702 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
(412) 486-9086
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home, P.C. - Glenshaw
2702 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
LORRAINE MARY (CHRISTIAN) SCHINDLER


1930 - 2020
Age 90, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Lorraine was born Wednesday, February 19, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Alice (McFadden) Christian. In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, of over 60 years, George J. Schlindler Jr.; her grandson, Derek Schindler; her brother, Dennis Christian; and her sister, Marlyn Beckert. Lorraine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family above all else. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dan Schindler and wife, Elise, Dave Schindler and wife, Sue, Debbie Brantner and husband, Mark, and Dee Wetzel and husband, Joe; her grandchildren, Emily Ryan, Jen, Brett, Justin, Josh, Jordyn, Zach, and Jess; two great-grandchildren, Brynn and Levi; sister, Patty Harrison; and many nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Dovecote Missions, Ken Haselrig Officiating. Interment will be privately held in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, PA. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
