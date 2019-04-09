|
CHAPPEL LORRAINE R. (ROCKMANN)
Of Ross Twp., on Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of 69 years to James W. Chappel; loving mother of Gary J. Chappel (Joanne) and Judith L. Alabek (Joseph III); proud Nana of James Chappel (Bethany), Joseph Alabek IV (Kelly), Becky Spence (Matt), Michelle Alabek and Bethany Wink; Great-Nana of Oscar, Joseph V, Charlotte, Margot and Anna. Friends received Thursday, 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 920 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15229. Interment services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. John Evangelical Church Organ Fund. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019