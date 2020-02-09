Home

Age 87, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020; residing the last six years with her daughter in Pittsburgh, formerly of Vernon, Connecticut. Beloved wife of the late Victor E. Shovak. Loving mother of Karen London (Bob), John Shovak (Nancy), Lynne Karg (Chris). Dear grandmother of Jessica, Clayton, Lauren, Matthew, and five great-grandchildren. Also many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was an impeccable typist; she worked in the Hartford Insurance Industry for many years. Finally, retiring at Aetna Legal Department. When she was a young mom she was an avid bowler. She belonged to a local bowling league where she made many great friends. Her daughter loved having her for the last six years living in Pittsburgh. Many thanks and appreciation to the fourth floor nurses and nurses aides at St. Clair Hospital and also to Overlook Green Assisted Living for all the wonderful care they gave my mother for over the last three years. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Committal Service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Arrangements entrusted by the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale.


www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
