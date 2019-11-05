|
STEINER LORRAINE WEINER
On Sunday, November 3, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Al Steiner; beloved mother of Michele and Gene Rosen of Shadyside and Dr. Rob and Carol Steiner of Columbus, OH; daughter of the late Michael and Sophie (Hoffman) Weiner; sister of the late Stanley Weiner and Marvin Weiner; sister-in-law of Rita (Irving) Spector; cherished grandmother of Marc (Lynn) Rosen of Wilkins Twp., Wendy (Jason) Bright of Churchill, Katie (Dr. Shaun) Rotenberg of Columbus, OH and Jeffrey Steiner (Sara Campbell) of Santa Monica, CA; great-grandmother "GG" of Sean and Andrew Bright, Lucas Rosen, and Alexis and Aron Rotenberg; also survived by nieces and nephews. Lorraine was born in Pittsburgh on February 16, 1927, and briefly lived in Uniontown, PA, where she met her husband, Al Steiner. They were married for 59 years until his death in 2003. She had a love for cooking and continued that even after Al's passing. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and her independence was important to her. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and then proceed to Cneseth Israel Cemetery for 11 a.m. Graveside Services. Contributions may be made to Temple David Memorial Fund, 4415 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019