STENZEL LORRENE A. "SIS"
Age 98, of Bridgeville, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin Stenzel, Sr.; loving mother of Martin (Mary Beth) Stenzel, Jr. of Denver, CO and Richard (Robin Reynolds) Stenzel; cherished grandmother of Philip (Katie) Wuenstel, Brandon (Aubrey) Stenzel and Ryan Stenzel; cherished great-grandmother of Cora Wuenstel and Ava Stenzel. Sis was a devoted mother, a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Family and friends welcome at 430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, 412-221-3800. Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Service will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Family suggests memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran Church, 601 Washington Avenue, Carnegie, PA 15106. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019