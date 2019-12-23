Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for LORRENE STENZEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORRENE A. "SIS" STENZEL

Add a Memory
LORRENE A. "SIS" STENZEL Obituary
STENZEL LORRENE A. "SIS"

Age 98, of Bridgeville, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin Stenzel, Sr.; loving mother of Martin (Mary Beth) Stenzel, Jr. of Denver, CO and Richard (Robin Reynolds) Stenzel; cherished grandmother of Philip (Katie) Wuenstel, Brandon (Aubrey) Stenzel and Ryan Stenzel; cherished great-grandmother of Cora Wuenstel and Ava Stenzel. Sis was a devoted mother, a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Family and friends welcome at 430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, 412-221-3800. Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Service will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Family suggests memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran Church, 601 Washington Avenue, Carnegie, PA 15106. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now