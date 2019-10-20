Home

Evans, GA - Lottie passed away on October 18, 2019 at Brandon Wilde in Evans, GA after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James R. Ash, Sr. and eldest daughter, Janie Ash Weidman (Lee). She was the beautiful and loving mother of Gerri Ash Seif (Dick) and James R. Ash, Jr. (Nancy). She is survived by her three grandsons, James W. (Debi), Gregory, and Ryan (Amber) Ash, and four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Cara, Sadie, and Ryker, who all affectionately called her "Granny Bones". She will fondly be remembered by her special nephew, Bill Best, and her soulmate, Jennifer Seif. Lottie was a graceful ballroom dancer and avid reader, she especially enjoyed the beach and traveling in the US, UK, and Europe with her children. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Colman's in Turtle Creek, PA and St. Mary on the Hill in Augusta, GA. A private family service and burial is planned. A mass to celebrate her wonderful and full life as the best mother in the world is being scheduled at St. Mary's. The family wishes to thank Bob Barnett of St. Mary's, who faithfully administered communion and prayers to her when she could no longer attend mass, and all of her care givers at The Claiborne at West Lake and Brandon Wilde for their love and care. Lottie will be dearly missed by her family, neighbors, and friends.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
