KOSTOPOLOS LOUELLA EMANUEL
On Friday, March 6, 2020, Presvytera Louella Emanuel Kostopolos, aged 89, of McCandless. Beloved wife of the late Rev. John W. Kostopolos; mother of Stephanie (Stephen) Sedor and James (Tracy) Kostopolos. Grandmother of James, Natalie, and Melanie Kostopolos and Valentina Sedor. She adored and loved her children and grandchildren. Her lifelong involvement in her church included membership in the Daughters of Penelope Alcyone Chapter, teaching Sunday School, singing in the church choir, and serving in the Philoptochos Ladies Auxiliary. A former reference librarian, she will dearly missed by many and memories of her will be forever cherished. Friends received Wednesday 3-7:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 985 Providence Blvd., Pgh., PA 15237. A Trisagion service at 7:30 p.m. will conclude evening visitation, which will begin again at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 8941 Ringeisen Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101 on Thursday morning from 10-11 a.m., followed by the funeral. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Northland Public Library, 300 Cumberland Rd., Pgh., PA 15237 or any children's charity. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020