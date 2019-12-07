Home

GENDLE, SR. LOUIS A.

Age 78, of Crafton, formerly McKees Rocks, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Husband of the late Cheryl (Nagy) and his first wife, Thelma (Diamond); beloved father of Louis (Candius Caulder) Gendle, Jr., Diane (Paul) Fornear, Kathy (Roland) Spotti, Stacey (Richard) Ramolt, Heather (Nicholas) Gialloreto, Ashley (Kevin) Thiel and Michael (Fiance, Samantha Sprague) Gendle; 11, plus one on the way, grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; brother of Lora Filipovits, Carl, Jr. and Glenn Gendle; and predeceased by Christine Hiltigen. Lou will be missed by his family and all who knew him. Visitation Sunday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave. Crafton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lou's name to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, PGH, PA 15205. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019
