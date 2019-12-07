|
Age 78, of Crafton, formerly McKees Rocks, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Husband of the late Cheryl (Nagy) and his first wife, Thelma (Diamond); beloved father of Louis (Candius Caulder) Gendle, Jr., Diane (Paul) Fornear, Kathy (Roland) Spotti, Stacey (Richard) Ramolt, Heather (Nicholas) Gialloreto, Ashley (Kevin) Thiel and Michael (Fiance, Samantha Sprague) Gendle; 11, plus one on the way, grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; brother of Lora Filipovits, Carl, Jr. and Glenn Gendle; and predeceased by Christine Hiltigen. Lou will be missed by his family and all who knew him. Visitation Sunday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave. Crafton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lou's name to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, PGH, PA 15205. www.schepnermcdermott.com
