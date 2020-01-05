|
HAGEMAN LOUIS A.
Age 87, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 in Whippany, New Jersey. Lou was born in Danville, Illinois to Louis W. and Anna L. Hageman. He is survived by his daughter, Heidi Smith (Scott); granddaughter Cassie Smith; stepdaughter Melissa McLean (Peter) and grandsons, Ian and Thomas McLean; and nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; his parents and his sister, Betty Jenkins. Lou earned undergraduate degrees from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. He earned a Ph.D in Mathematics from the University of Pittsburgh in 1962 and worked his entire career as a mathematician at Westinghouse Electric Corporation (Bettis) in West Mifflin, PA. In 1981, Lou and David M. Young co-authored Applied Iterative Methods, which became a leading resource concerning practical utilization of iterative methods for solving large systems of linear algebraic equations. A former resident of Lakeland, Florida, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends from Bettis, watching the Steelers, and spending time with his family. A memorial service will be held in the spring in Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020