Age 86, formerly of Finleyville, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Bridgeville Rehabilitation & Care Center. He was born October 12, 1932, in Monongahela, a son of Ralph and Anne Antonini Miale. Mr. Miale was retired as a millwright at the Clairton Works of U.S. Steel Corporation. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. Surviving is a son, James Miale (Cari) of Meadville; a daughter, Suzanne Lynn (Mike) of Bethel Park; a brother, William Miale of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Frances Cost of Pittsburgh and Becky Cooper of California; a sister-in-law, Wilma Vanchina of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Julia Miale and Michael, Jr. and Samantha Lynn; four step-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. Deceased are his wife, Jean Vanchina Miale, who died in April of 2011; and a brother, Nick Miale. Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Friday at KEGEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, in Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
