Age 71, of Lincoln Place, formerly of Hazelwood, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 16, 2019. Louis is survived by his beloved family, daughter, Holly (Rob) Miller; sister, Denise DeStein; nieces, Robin Defino and Juliana DeStein; nephew, Scott Kinkead; and granddaughters, Summer and Brooklyn Miller. He was preceded in death by his father, August J. Napolitano; mother, Lucy (D'Angelo) Napolitano; sister, Anita (Napolitano) Kinkead, and son, Marc Dante Napolitano. Lou was a wonderful man with incredible family values. Family meant everything to him. He worked hard on the CSX Railroad for 30 years. Lou enjoyed spending time with his daughter and two granddaughters. He was very close with his sister, nieces and nephew, son-in-law, and family. Lou enjoyed The Beatles, being Italian, and all Pittsburgh sports, especially the Steelers and Pirates. He attended three Steelers SuperBowls. Lou enjoyed fishing, attending concerts, sporting events, Dave and Busters, going out to eat, and amusement parks. Lou had an amazing sense of humor. Lou was an excellent cook and enjoyed food. Lou loved playing Jeopardy. He was extremely intelligent. Lou lit up every room with his bright personality and hilarious jokes. Lou loved God and had a very strong faith. He is now reunited with his son, Marc. Lou will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019