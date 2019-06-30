Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Ponzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis A. "Lou" Ponzo Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis A. "Lou" Ponzo Sr. Obituary
PONZO, SR. LOUIS A. "LOU"

Age 91, of Bethel Park, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Irma M. Ponzo; loving father of Bruce (Heberilda) and Lou Ponzo, Jr.; proud pap of Megan and Louie Ponzo; brother of Elizabeth Daly and the late Raymond Ponzo. Lou loved life and will be missed by his loving family. Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. There will be a eulogy given and an opportunity to share memories and thoughts of Lou at 7 p.m. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now