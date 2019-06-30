|
|
PONZO, SR. LOUIS A. "LOU"
Age 91, of Bethel Park, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Irma M. Ponzo; loving father of Bruce (Heberilda) and Lou Ponzo, Jr.; proud pap of Megan and Louie Ponzo; brother of Elizabeth Daly and the late Raymond Ponzo. Lou loved life and will be missed by his loving family. Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. There will be a eulogy given and an opportunity to share memories and thoughts of Lou at 7 p.m. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019