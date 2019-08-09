|
PRESTO LOUIS A. "LOU"
Died peacefully on August 4, 2019 at the age of 94. He is survived by his son, Carmen M. (Debbie) Presto and his grandchildren, Jennine C. Osborne and Angela M. (Mike) Streiff and his five great-grandchildren, Collin J. and Addison L. Osborne and Preston J., Parker J. and Payton J. Sreiff. He is also survived by and was a role model for his nieces and nephews, Dr. Theodore R. (Diana) Paladino, Mary Louise Lacenere, Peter T. (Kathy) Paladino, Jr., Dr. Anne Marie Paladino and 12 great-nieces and nephews all of whom loved him so much. Lou was predeceased by his parents, Carmine (Harry) and Louisa (Manzione) Presto. He is also predeceased by his siblings, Rose M. Presto, Frances M. (Presto) Paladino, Richard W. Presto, Florence M. Presto and Carubina and Florence Presto who died in their infancy from the influenza epidemic. Within months of graduating from Central Catholic High School, Lou entered the United States Army and was deployed to the European Front during World War II. He served in the 94th Infantry Division of the United States Army. Lou received 5 Battle Stars during his service during WWII, including Normandy. The 94th Infantry Division served under General George S. Patton and that Division was called "Patton's Golden Nugget" as they marched and fought for the Freedom throughout Europe, eventually meeting up with the Russian military in Czechoslovakia. Lou very much enjoyed being stationed in Paris after WWII before returning State-wide and he spoke more of his R&R there, than he did of his wartime service. After being Honorably Discharged from the United States Army, Lou returned to Pittsburgh, PA and resided in Greentree Borough after his family had to leave their Uptown home in 1956 for the construction of the Pittsburgh Civic Arena. Under the GI Bill after his discharge, Lou received a college degree from the University of Pittsburgh with a major in Education. He taught for decades and decades in Elementary Education at the Brentwood School District until retirement in the 1980's. He coached many Varsity sports at Brentwood High School during his employment at the School District. His best friend, Pat Hobart, was a friend and co-educator with Lou at Moore and Elroy Elementary Schools and they remained close friends throughout their retirement years. Lou was a parishioner at St. Pamphilus Roman Catholic Church in Beechview. Family and Friends will be received at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800) Sunday, 3-7 and on Monday, 8:30 – 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pamphilus Roman Catholic Church at 10 o'clock. A Roman Catholic funeral burial service with Military Honors will be held at gravesite at Calvary Cemetery.
