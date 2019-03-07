Home

D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-3964
TROMBETTA LOUIS A.

Peacefully at home on March 5, 2019; beloved husband of the late Sherrie Strang Trombetta; loving father of Tony Trombetta; boyfriend of Sheryl Campbell; brother of Antoinette Posner (late George), and the late Italo Trombetta (late Mary), Anita Chiafalo (late Joe), and Gino Trombetta (Rosemarie); also survived by many nieces, nephews great-nieces and nephews. Lou was a retired Health and Phys-Ed Teacher and golf coach at Chartiers Valley Schools. He was an avid sportsmen loved golfing and hunting he was also a wrestling official and softball umpire. To all my beloved nieces, nephews and greats "Who loves you ?.." Uncle Lou Does! Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Thursday, 6-8 p.m., Friday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church Saturday, 10 a.m. Add attribute at:


bagnatofuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
