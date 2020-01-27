|
ZEMANSKI LOUIS A.
Age 90, of Upper St. Clair, peacefully passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Winston Zemanski for 67 years; loving father of Robert Zemanski, Mark (Cindy) Zemanski, Gary Zemanski, Greg (Renee) Zemanski, Cindy Coleman, and Daniel (Stacey) Zemanski; proud grandfather of Michael (Lindsay Arends), Patrick, Kelsy, Kevin, and Jack Zemanski; Daniella and Garrett Heussner, Joshua Zemanski; Houston (Hannah), Nolan, and Kellen Zemanski; Ryan (Ashley) and Amanda Coleman; Benjamin (Meghan), Kaitlin, and Zachary Zemanski; caring great-grandfather of Bo, Neve, and Jonah Zemanski, with a fourth great-grandchild on the way. Louis was preceded in death by his siblings, John Zemanski, Helen Trzeciak, Mary Bednarczyk, Matthew Zemanski, and Stephanie Trzeciak. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Louis was born on April 14, 1929, in East Vandergrift, PA, to the late Louis and Bernice Zemanski. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies and the U.S. Army, and the Army won his service. Louis served during the Korean War as a Corporal. He was also a Teacher, Principal and Director of Personnel at Chartiers Valley School District for many years. Louis was very active in his community and the church. He was the former President of the Lions Club in Upper St. Clair and the local , a community youth sports coach, and a high school referee. He enjoyed all sports; he was an avid golfer, and a die-hard Pittsburgh sports fan. Louis will be remembered for his strong Catholic faith and most of all, his love of family. He always looked forward to his family vacations to the beach and loved to attend all of his children's and grandchildren's activities across the country. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and family are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Wednesday 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday 10:30 a.m. at St. Louise de Marillac Church. Interment to follow with full military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JDRF, www.JDRF.org; CURE Epilepsy, www.cureepilepsy.org; or the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020