Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-3964
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS MOLINARI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS ANTHONY MOLINARI


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUIS ANTHONY MOLINARI Obituary
MOLINARI LOUIS ANTHONY

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Westmoreland Regional Hospital, age 90, born December 27, 1928 in Glassport, he was the son of the late Louis and Louise (Scapillati) Molinari  of McKeesport. Lou worked as an electrician for U.S. Steel for 46 years and retired from the Irvin Works Steel Mill in West Mifflin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Scarnati Molinari; brother, Dominic and sister, Margaret. He is survived by sister, Violet, brother, John; five children, Mary Ann Sforza (Anthony) of Fla, Catherine Johnston (Steve) of Ohio, Bernadette Johnson (Cecil) Greensburg, Deborah Molinari McKeesport and Raymond Molinari of West Deer. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Maria Goodis (Joshua) FL, Andy Johnson (Rachelle) Pgh. and Glenn Johnson of Greensburg; two great-grandchildren David and Eden. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Friday 2-4 6-8 p.m. A committal service will be held at St Joseph Catholic Cemetery, North Versailles at 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CEMETERY. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now