On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Westmoreland Regional Hospital, age 90, born December 27, 1928 in Glassport, he was the son of the late Louis and Louise (Scapillati) Molinari of McKeesport. Lou worked as an electrician for U.S. Steel for 46 years and retired from the Irvin Works Steel Mill in West Mifflin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Scarnati Molinari; brother, Dominic and sister, Margaret. He is survived by sister, Violet, brother, John; five children, Mary Ann Sforza (Anthony) of Fla, Catherine Johnston (Steve) of Ohio, Bernadette Johnson (Cecil) Greensburg, Deborah Molinari McKeesport and Raymond Molinari of West Deer. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Maria Goodis (Joshua) FL, Andy Johnson (Rachelle) Pgh. and Glenn Johnson of Greensburg; two great-grandchildren David and Eden. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Friday 2-4 6-8 p.m. A committal service will be held at St Joseph Catholic Cemetery, North Versailles at 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CEMETERY. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019