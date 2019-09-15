|
ESPOSITO, JR. LOUIS C.
Age 68, of Stowe Twp. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved father of Kathleen (Paul) Prince-Pennington and the late Louis A. Esposito III; brother of James Esposito; former spouse of Sandra Esposito; grandfather of Brianne (Chris) Hopper, Joseph and Jacob Prince, Christian Esposito, Victoria and Luke Pennington; great-grandfather of Ava Hopper; close friend of Robin Parrilla. Service and Interment are Private. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019