LOUIS C. ESPOSITO Jr.

LOUIS C. ESPOSITO Jr. Obituary
ESPOSITO, JR. LOUIS C.

Age 68, of Stowe Twp. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved father of Kathleen (Paul) Prince-Pennington and the late Louis A. Esposito III; brother of James Esposito; former spouse of Sandra Esposito; grandfather of Brianne (Chris) Hopper, Joseph and Jacob Prince, Christian Esposito, Victoria and Luke Pennington; great-grandfather of Ava Hopper; close friend of Robin Parrilla. Service and Interment are Private. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
