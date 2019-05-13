Home

FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
427 W MAIN ST
Monongahela, PA 15063-2551
(724) 258-6136
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
427 W MAIN ST
Monongahela, PA 15063-2551
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
427 W MAIN ST
Monongahela, PA 15063-2551
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
427 W MAIN ST
Monongahela, PA 15063-2551
LOUIS CASCIANI Jr.


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LOUIS CASCIANI Jr. Obituary
CASCIANI, JR. LOUIS

Age 94, of Monongahela, died Friday, May 10, 2019, in Paramount Senior Living, Bethel Park. He was born October 10, 1924, in New Eagle, the son of Louis and Regina Furiga Casciani. Lou was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during World War II and retired from the Lee Norse Company in Charleroi. He was a member of First Christian Church in Monongahela, the Mid-Mon Valley Shipmates, and a life-member of the New Eagle Volunteer Fire Department. Beloved father of David (Virginia) Casciani, of McKees Rocks, Ronald (Kathleen) Casciani, of Monongahela, and Helen Diane (Jeff) Wilson, of Tidioute; beloved grandfather of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Marie Howard Casciani; and brother, Leroy Casciani. Friends will be received on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. in the FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 427 West Main St., Monongahela, where services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Janet Scott-Mace officiating. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 630 Chess St., Monongahela, PA 15063. The Mid-Mon Valley Shipmates will conduct a Two Bell Ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, at 3:00 p.m., in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at fryefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019
