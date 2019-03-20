CARLETTI LOUIS E.

Age 66, of Blawnox, formerly of Oakland, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Loving father of Amanda Carletti and Jennifer (Jonathan) Harkelroad; best friend of Melanie Casey; grandfather of Alex and Damien Harkelroad; and son of the late Joseph and Helen (Wagner) Carletti. Recently united with numerous Carletti nieces and nephews. Louis was a man of 1,000 stories that he gladly told 1,000 times. He persevered through many crises and died a happy man. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. Donations may be made in Louis' memory to St. Jude, .