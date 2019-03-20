Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS CARLETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS E. CARLETTI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOUIS E. CARLETTI Obituary
CARLETTI LOUIS E.

Age 66, of Blawnox, formerly of Oakland, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Loving father of Amanda Carletti and Jennifer (Jonathan) Harkelroad; best friend of Melanie Casey; grandfather of Alex and Damien Harkelroad; and son of the late Joseph and Helen (Wagner) Carletti. Recently united with numerous Carletti nieces and nephews. Louis was a man of 1,000 stories that he gladly told 1,000 times. He persevered through many crises and died a happy man. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. Donations may be made in Louis' memory to St. Jude, .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now