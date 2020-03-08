Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUIS FRANCIS CONLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CONLEY LOUIS FRANCIS On March 1, 2020, Louis Conley's distinct deep voice was silenced at the early age of 66. Lou is survived by his dedicated wife and sidekick of 46 years, Georgia 'Dee Dee' (Davis). He was the proud father of Gina Mangel and loved his son-in-law, Dan, as his own. He cherished his grandchildren, Gavin, Callen and Kara, and enjoyed many days with them at the pool and park. His evenings and weekends were spent with Dee chasing live music (preferably with no cover charge). Lou could talk to anyone about anything and always had a good [and usually long, detailed] story to make you laugh. He was born April 25, 1953 to the late Gloria and Louis Conley. He worked many years as a City of Pittsburgh water chemist then retired as an Allegheny County Health inspector. While maintaining his 'Pittsburgher' status for the summers, he retired to Dunedin, Florida to fulfill his dream of living at the beach. Please think of Lou any time you hear a good band or dip your toes in the water. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Richard's Church, Gibsonia on April 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Friends and family are encouraged to attend a Celebration of Lou's Life from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Social Hall following Mass. Stop by when you can, even if it's only briefly. Feel free to wear your best jeans and favorite band t-shirt. In his memory, and in lieu of flowers, please enjoy some bar food, drink [or smoke] what makes you happy, and continue to always tell good stories.



