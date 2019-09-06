Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS BOURQUIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS G. BOURQUIN Sr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUIS G. BOURQUIN Sr. Obituary
BOURQUIN, SR. LOUIS G.

Age 76, passed suddenly on September 4, 2019 at Kane-Scott Township.  Loving husband of Eleanor Bourquin; father of Michele (Eric) Nickolas, Louis (Alissa) Bourquin, Jr. and George (Shawn) Bourquin; grandfather of seven; son of the late Gilbert, Sr. and Evelyn Bourquin; and brother of Ronald, Darlene, Denise, Edward, Gilbert, Jr., Lawrence and the late Robert. Louis was a proud Air Force Veteran. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 11-2 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave. (Across from AGH). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be  made in Louis' name to the

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now