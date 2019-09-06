|
|
BOURQUIN, SR. LOUIS G.
Age 76, passed suddenly on September 4, 2019 at Kane-Scott Township. Loving husband of Eleanor Bourquin; father of Michele (Eric) Nickolas, Louis (Alissa) Bourquin, Jr. and George (Shawn) Bourquin; grandfather of seven; son of the late Gilbert, Sr. and Evelyn Bourquin; and brother of Ronald, Darlene, Denise, Edward, Gilbert, Jr., Lawrence and the late Robert. Louis was a proud Air Force Veteran. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 11-2 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave. (Across from AGH). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Louis' name to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019