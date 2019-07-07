Home

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
LOUIS G. GEIDEL Jr.

LOUIS G. GEIDEL Jr. Obituary
GEIDEL, JR. LOUIS G.

Age 73, of Brackenridge, passed away July 5, 2019. Son of the late Louis G. and Myrtle (McMahon) Geidel, Sr. Survivors include wife of 54 years, Linda M. (Boyer) Geidel; children, Tammy L. (Steve) Berkovitz, South Fayette, Karen M. (Greg) Homrock, Christine A. Joyce, and David L. (Ashley) Geidel, all of Canonsburg; 11 grandchildren; and two sisters and a brother. Besides parents, preceded in death by a brother. Visitation Monday 9 a.m. until the Blessing Service at 11 a.m. in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. VISIT: dusterfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
