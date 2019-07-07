|
|
GEIDEL, JR. LOUIS G.
Age 73, of Brackenridge, passed away July 5, 2019. Son of the late Louis G. and Myrtle (McMahon) Geidel, Sr. Survivors include wife of 54 years, Linda M. (Boyer) Geidel; children, Tammy L. (Steve) Berkovitz, South Fayette, Karen M. (Greg) Homrock, Christine A. Joyce, and David L. (Ashley) Geidel, all of Canonsburg; 11 grandchildren; and two sisters and a brother. Besides parents, preceded in death by a brother. Visitation Monday 9 a.m. until the Blessing Service at 11 a.m. in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. VISIT: dusterfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019