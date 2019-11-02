|
SMITH LOUIS G.
Louis G. Smith, 76, of Monroeville passed away after his courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Louis is survived by his wife of 42 years, Terry, and his children Tammy (Tyson), Dana, Brian (Frances) along with his grandchildren, Heather, Kelsey, Brandon, Jared, and Riley and his great-grandchildren, Casey and Levi. Louis spent his life as a civil servant first serving our country in the Air Force then serving the Monroeville community as a police officer for 29 years and retiring at the rank of lieutenant. He was also a member of North American Martyrs Catholic Church and the Pittsburgh Police Emerald Society. Louis enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends and was an avid golfer. He will be deeply missed. Friends will be received Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Funeral Liturgy of the Word will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at North American Martyrs Church at 10 a.m. (Everyone please meet at the Church). Interment following in Restland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to the Greater Pittsburgh Police Emerald Society, 415 Glenn Ave., Carnegie, PA. 15106.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019