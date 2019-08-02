|
|
SCHRIVER LOUIS H.
Age 87, of Pitcairn, formerly of Delmont and Monroeville, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 68 years to Virginia (Davis) Schriver; father of Kirk Schriver and his wife Lori, and the late Robert Schriver; grandfather of Christopher (Heather) and Crystal; eight great-grandchildren; brother of Thomas and Richard Schriver. He was the son of the late Harry and Frances (Duckworth) Schriver. A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2555 Haymaker Rd., Monroeville with Pastor Mark Ruppert officiating, and where the family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL OF MONROEVILLE. www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019