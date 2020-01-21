|
GIGLIO LOUIS J.
On Monday, January 20, 2020, Louis J. "Louie" Giglio, age 69, of Bellevue. Son of the late Sam and Adele Giglio; survived by his loving companion, Maureen Bishop; his son, Andrew Giglio; siblings, Paulette Welch, Tony (Christine) Giglio and Mary Lou (late Bruce Simpkins) Giglio; uncle of Anthony Giglio, Carla Giglio and Sharyn Dougherty. Louie was a graduate of Bellevue High School and had worked at PJ's Smoke Shop and Dravo Corporation. Family and friends received Wednesday from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. Memorials suggested to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020