Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Juan Diego Parish, in Madonna of Jerusalem Church
LOUIS J. PUGLIESE Jr.


1937 - 2019
LOUIS J. PUGLIESE Jr. Obituary
PUGLIESE, JR. LOUIS J.

Age 82, of Sharpsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 14, 1937 to the late Louis and Lena (Pistoria) Pugliese. Beloved husband of Barbara (Richey) Pugliese; loving father of Jeffrey (Karen) Pugliese, Louis (Lisa) Pugliese, Sharon Pugliese (Ralph Wateska), Derek (Sara) Pugliese; adored grandfather of Rachel, Michael, Matthew, Corissa, and Katlyn Pugliese; survived by his father-in-law Thomas (the late Shirley) Richey; brother of the late Guy "George" (Elma) Pugliese; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lou enjoyed watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, and loved old movies. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was all about smiles and laughter. Lou brought joy to everyone he met in an effort to leave the world a better place. Friends welcome on Friday, from 2-8 p.m., at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main St., Sharpsburg. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Juan Diego Parish, in Madonna of Jerusalem Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the McGinnis Heart Failure Clinic, 320 E. North Ave., Pittsburg, PA 15212. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
