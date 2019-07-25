PUGLIESE, JR. LOUIS J.

Age 82, of Sharpsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 14, 1937 to the late Louis and Lena (Pistoria) Pugliese. Beloved husband of Barbara (Richey) Pugliese; loving father of Jeffrey (Karen) Pugliese, Louis (Lisa) Pugliese, Sharon Pugliese (Ralph Wateska), Derek (Sara) Pugliese; adored grandfather of Rachel, Michael, Matthew, Corissa, and Katlyn Pugliese; survived by his father-in-law Thomas (the late Shirley) Richey; brother of the late Guy "George" (Elma) Pugliese; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lou enjoyed watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, and loved old movies. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was all about smiles and laughter. Lou brought joy to everyone he met in an effort to leave the world a better place. Friends welcome on Friday, from 2-8 p.m., at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main St., Sharpsburg. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Juan Diego Parish, in Madonna of Jerusalem Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the McGinnis Heart Failure Clinic, 320 E. North Ave., Pittsburg, PA 15212.