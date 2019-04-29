MEROLLI LOUIS JOHN

Age 79, of Finleyville, PA passed over Jordan at 10:44 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Berta Adler Merolli; loving father of Bernadette (James) Merolli-Palma and Teri (Craig) Merolli-Reiche; dear stepfather of Laura (John) Webster; adoring grandfather of Angela, Adriana and Alicia Palma, Sarah Reiche, Caitlin, Jack, and Julia Webster; brother of Jean Levdansky; uncle of Sharon (Richard) Palonis and Karen (Scott) Kelly. Preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Patricia Ruffing Merolli; parents, Giovanni and Teresa Merolli; and sister, Mary Agnes Merolli. Louis was born in West Elizabeth. He was a longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Finleyville. Louis was a gentle giant, steady, soft, and kind. He brought joy to his friends and family just by walking into a room. He was dearly loved by his family, an excellent grandfather, and will be sorely missed more than he could ever know. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL). A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday, May 1st at 10 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 3609 Washington Ave., Finleyville, PA 15332 officiated by Father Gudewicz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to for Boys & Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or the St. Francis of Assisi Church. Interment of urn to follow at a later date. "I am the resurrection and the life." (John 11:25-26).

