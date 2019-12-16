|
|
SELLMAN LOUIS JOHN
Age 80, of Coraopolis, PA, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born on September 28, 1939, he was the son of the late Louis Charles and Florence Sellman. Beloved husband to Jeannette Babinger Sellman for 58 years. Loving father to Keith (Linda), Louis (Marisa), Corey (Cathy) and Raymond (Jessica) Sellman. Cherished grandfather to Sarah, Zachariah, Elizabeth and Andrew Sellman and Kayley Dana and Nick Dana. He is survived by his brother, Glenn Sellman. Lou was preceded in death by his siblings, Joyce Johnson and Debbie Stanford. Lou was an avid sportsman. He also loved to hunt and fish with his sons, collected guns and taught Hunter's Safety for 15 years. The most important things in Lou's life were his Catholic faith, his teenage sweetheart Jeannette, and his family. His memory will live on through his faith, morals, and work ethic that he passed on to his sons. Lou was a very entrepreneurial man whose legacy will live on through the freight brokerage (Pittsburgh Dispatch Service, Inc.) he founded 26 years ago. Family and friends are welcome on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136, (412) 787-1800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 5718 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Burial will follow at Holy Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Father Ken Keene's Scholarship Fund. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019